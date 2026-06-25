Eight SPS Officers Cleared For IPS Induction | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The names of two State Police Service (SPS) officers, Rajesh Mishra and Sandeep Mishra, were not considered during the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday as departmental enquiries are pending against both officers.

The names of eight State Police Service officers from the 1997, 1998 and 2000 batches — Sitaram Satsya, Nimisha Pandey, Malay Jain, Amit Saxena, Manisha Pathak Soni, Savyasachi Sarraf, Suman Gurjar and Samar Verma — were finalised for promotion to the Indian Police Service (IPS) after the DPC meeting.

The decision on Amritlal Meena has been kept in a sealed envelope.

This year, the names of 27 SPS officers from the 1997, 1998 and 2000 batches were sent for consideration, of whom eight were recommended for promotion. Nine officers were scheduled to be inducted into the IPS this year.

As the names of Rajesh Mishra and Sandeep Mishra were not considered, Savyasachi Sarraf and Samar Verma became eligible for promotion.

Rajesh Mishra is facing a departmental enquiry after a woman levelled harassment charges against him and also accused him of extortion.

Sandeep Mishra is also facing a departmental enquiry. He was served a notice in 2010, and the enquiry is still pending.