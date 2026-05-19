Eight Civic Bodies Get Water After Two Days, Two After Three Days - Water Supply In 162 Urban Bodies On Alternate Days

Water Supply In 162 Urban Bodies On Alternate Days: Eight Civic Bodies Get Water After Two Days, Two After Three Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the sweltering heat, the water crisis has deepened in Madhya Pradesh. According to the urban development department report, there are 413 urban bodies across nine divisions of the state. Of them, only 241 urban bodies are getting a water supply on a daily basis.

As many as 162 urban bodies are getting water supply after a gap of one day.

In the Bhopal division, which has 43 urban bodies, only 24 of them get water daily, 17 get water every alternate day, and Jawar and Mandideep get water after two days.

Indore division has 55 civic bodies and out of them, only 13 civic bodies are getting regular water supply, while the remaining 42 civic bodies are getting water every other day.

In Jabalpur division, three civic bodies, namely Chand, Harari and Bichua, are receiving water supply after a gap of two days, while two civic bodies, including Newton Chikli and Dongar Parasia, are receiving water after a gap of three days.

Ujjain division has 67 civic bodies and of them, 43 are getting water supply after a one-day gap.

Meanwhile, the water crisis has acquired a political hue. Congress MLA from Mahidpur (Ujjain), Dinesh Jain Bose, said that 20 panchayats were reeling under water shortage in his constituency.

People run from pillar to post to get drinking water. In Nagda, there are complaints of a dirtya dirty water supply, and it is not safe for drinking. Public movements are taking place over the water supply issue, but the state government is not paying any attention in the meantime, he added.

Water supply in urban bodies