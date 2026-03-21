Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: 'Ganga-Jamuna' Culture Is Our Strength,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Extends Eid Greetings At Eidgah In Bhopal; Meets MLA Arif Masood, MLA Atif Aqueel-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari visited the Eidgah in Bhopal on the occasion of Eid on Saturday. He, along with senior Congress leader PC Sharma, extended festival greeting to the people of the Muslim community.

Patwari also visited residence of MLA Arif Masood and MLA Atif Aqueel in Bhopal, where he conveyed Eid greetings to their family members.

During the visit, he greeted people warmly and hugged several attendees, wishing them peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state and across the country.

आज ईद-उल-फितर के पावन अवसर पर भोपाल ईदगाह में मुस्लिम भाइयों के साथ मिलकर ईद की मुबारकबाद दी।



इस मौके पर सभी के जीवन में अमन, चैन और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/fOF4zzPGyj — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 21, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Patwari said that Eid comes after the holy month of Ramadan and brings a message of love, unity and brotherhood. He said that Muslims across the country and the world offer namaz and pray for peace and harmony, which reflects India’s unity in diversity.

ईद-उल-फितर की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



यह पावन त्योहार पूरे प्रदेश में अमन, शांति और खुशहाली लेकर आए और हर दिल में मोहब्बत व भाईचारे की नई रोशनी जगाए। pic.twitter.com/8541ol2euD — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 21, 2026

He added that India’s “Ganga-Jamuna culture” is one of the country’s greatest strengths and festivals like Eid bring people closer to each other and strengthen social harmony.

आज भोपाल उत्तर से विधायक श्री आतिफ अकील जी के निवास पर ईद-उल-फितर के पावन अवसर पर मुलाकात कर सभी परिजनों को मुबारकबाद दी। pic.twitter.com/NpOU47OtPL — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 21, 2026

Several Congress leaders were present on the occasion, including senior MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, former minister P. C. Sharma, National Students' Union of India state president Ashutosh Chouksey, Bhopal city district Congress president Praveen Saxena, rural district president Anokhi Patel and senior leader Arun Srivastava.

Patwari also shared a message on social media and tweeted greetings on the occasion. In a video message, he said that with the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the festival of Eid arrives, bringing a message of love, brotherhood and peace.

He said that people offer namaz and pray for harmony and goodwill among everyone.

He also wished all the people of the state happiness, peace and prosperity on the festival.