Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: Bhopal, Jabalpur Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Prayers, Charity And Joy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city of ‘Nawab,’ Bhopal, celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with religious devotion and enthusiasm, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Thousands of people gathered at Eidgahs and mosques across the city to offer namaz early in the morning. The main Eidgah witnessed large crowds as prayers were held peacefully.

The festival was confirmed after the city Qazi announced that Eid would be observed on Saturday, following the completion of 30 days of fasting, and the crescent moon was sighted around 6:45 pm on Friday.

People offer namaz on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr at Eidgah in Bhopal on Saturday.



📸: A.M. Faruqui#eidMubarik pic.twitter.com/GIuINNcaJm — Harpreet Official (@harpeetsubh) March 21, 2026

Special Eid prayers were organised at different locations across the city. Namaz was offered at 7:30 am at Eidgah, 7:45 am at Jama Masjid, 8:00 am at Taj-ul-Masajid, and 8:15 am at Moti Masjid. Other mosques held prayers around 8:30 am.

Prayer timings vary with places

Eid prayers were held in 2 groups due to limited space at Saklaini Jama Masjid in Ashoka Garden. The first prayer took place at 7:45 am and the second at 8:30 am, as a large number of people gathered.

Members of the Shia community also offered prayers at different mosques and imambaras in areas like Alkapuri, Karond, Fatehgarh and near the railway station between 7 am and 9 am.

People also offered Fitra - a donation for the poor. The minimum amount was around ₹70 per person, while some paid up to about ₹1,650.

The day was celebrated with prayers, charity and a sense of togetherness, as people helped the needy and shared the joy of Eid.

Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur also celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm and devotion. Lakhs of people gathered together to offer namaz in large congregations.

After the prayers, members of the Muslim community greeted each other warmly by embracing and exchanging Eid wishes. Special prayers were also offered for peace, love, and harmony.

Dr Maulana Mohammad Mushahid Raza also attended the celebrations and joined the devotees on this occasion.