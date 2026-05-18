ED Uncovers Madhya Pradesh Link In SRMF Land Scam And Alleged Fraudulent Transactions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a Madhya Pradesh connection in a multi-crore land grab scam involving the Spiritual Regeneration Movement Foundation of India (SRMF) and registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency initiated the probe based on multiple FIRs lodged across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The FIRs allege a continuing criminal conspiracy involving cheating, forgery, impersonation and criminal breach of trust.

A large amount of land belonging to the SRMF is spread across major cities in Madhya Pradesh, where several institutions are currently operating on the premises. Earlier, the ED arrested two alleged masterminds while probing the land scam spanning the three states.

The case involves the SRMF, a 63-year-old spiritual and charitable trust established by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The ED arrested two suspects, identified as G Ramachandramohan and K Akash Malviya, who allegedly sold the trust's valuable land assets using forged documents.

The role of Pradeep Singh, associated with Singhvahini Infra Projects, the company that facilitated the land deals, has also come under scrutiny.

The ED found Singh's role in the scam to be suspicious. According to the agency, he was aware that the land belonged to a spiritual trust and that the sellers were allegedly fraudsters. Despite this, he allegedly purchased the property.

Immediately after transferring the land into his own name, Singh allegedly resold it to a third party and earned a massive profit.

Following raids, the ED froze the bank accounts, fixed deposits and lockers belonging to Singhvahini Infra Projects and its director, Singh. The ED is investigating to identify other influential individuals or buyers from Madhya Pradesh and other states who may be involved in the multi-crore land scam. ED officials have not shared specific details of the Madhya Pradesh links uncovered during the raids pending further legal action.