ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint In Katthiwada BEO Embezzlement Case | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before the Special Judge in connection with the fraudulent clearance of bills and misappropriation of government funds by the then Block Education Officer (BEO), Katthiwada, in Alirajpur district, Kamal Rathore and other accused persons, officials said on Friday.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered at Katthiwada police station in Alirajpur district regarding fraudulent treasury payments amounting to Rs 20.47 crore from the Block Education Office between 2018 and 2023.

The ED investigation revealed that the then BEO Rathore, in connivance with other accused persons, embezzled government funds from the Alirajpur treasury through fraudulent clearance of bills.

The proceeds of crime were routed through multiple bank accounts controlled by Rathore and his family members, withdrawn in cash and later used to purchase agricultural land at Gandhwani in Dhar district.

Earlier, searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) led to the seizure of incriminating documents and the freezing of bank accounts.

The ED had also provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.43 crore belonging to the accused persons. The attachment was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.

56 residential plots attached

Further investigation revealed that the agricultural land allegedly purchased from the proceeds of crime was later developed into a residential plotting project named "Shri Balaji Dham" to conceal the illicit origin of the assets and project them as untainted.

The ED provisionally attached 56 residential plots forming part of the project under a Provisional Attachment Order dated June 23, 2026. The attached properties have an estimated market value of more than Rs 6 crore.

The ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court, Indore, in September 2025 against the then BEOKamal Rathore and other accused persons.