ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against JGFPL Officials | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against M/s Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. (JGFPL) officials Sunil Kumar Tripathi and others before the Special Court (PMLA), Bhopal.

The court has issued notices to the accused persons for appearance, officials said.

ED initiated the investigation based on FIRs registered by Police Station Habibganj, Bhopal, and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal, against the directors, officials and other persons associated with JGFPL.

Investigation under the PMLA has revealed that JGFPL was engaged in the "manufacturing and export of adulterated dairy products" by using "forged laboratory reports" to obtain export clearances.

Sunil Kumar Tripathi, then CEO of the company, played a key role in the preparation and use of such forged reports in connivance with others.

These forged reports were subsequently used for obtaining health certificates, based on which exports were made.

Investigation further revealed that Tripathi was involved in diversion and misappropriation of dairy products from the stocks of the company.

The diverted products were sold through entities controlled by him, including M/s Siyajeet Exports and M/s Sugam Foods, using fictitious invoices and bills.

The proceeds generated from such sales were routed through multiple entities and layered through a chain of unrelated entities by means of fictitious transactions to conceal their origin.