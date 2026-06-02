ED Attaches ₹67.25 Crore Assets Of Former PWD Honcho | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 67.25 crore belonging to Govind Prasad Mehra, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department (PWD), and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Bhopal, against Mehra for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The investigation revealed that during the check period from March 4, 1985, to February 29, 2024, Mehra, while serving in the Public Works Department, allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the FIR, against a lawful income of approximately Rs 4 crore, total assets and expenditure exceeding Rs 10 crore were identified, resulting in disproportionate assets of around Rs 6 crore, representing nearly 150% excess over his known lawful income.

Searches conducted by the predicate agency at premises linked to Mehra and his family members led to the recovery and seizure of substantial cash, gold jewellery, silver articles and other valuables.

The investigation revealed recovery of cash amounting to Rs 8.79 lakh and gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 3.51 crore from various premises linked to Mehra.

Farm House

The investigation further revealed that Mehra and his family members had acquired and developed Kasturi Krishi Farm, spread across approximately 7,072 acres in Village Saini, Tehsil Sohagpur, District Narmadapuram, into a luxury farm resort comprising cottages, residential units, internal roads, artificial water bodies, agricultural infrastructure and other high-value amenities.

According to the valuation report, the market value of the property is approximately Rs 49.44 crore, including construction and development works valued at around Rs 16 crore.

The explanations furnished regarding the source of funds used for acquisition and development of the property were found to be inconsistent and unsupported by documentary evidence.

During the PMLA investigation, disproportionate assets worth Rs 67.25 crore were identified. Information related to the findings is being shared with the SPE, Lokayukta.

Attached Property

The ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 67.25 crore.

The attached properties include residential properties, a luxury resort-style property known as Kasturi Krishi Farm comprising extensively developed land, premium cottages, recreational facilities and allied infrastructure, cash, gold jewellery, silver articles and other assets identified as proceeds of crime and/or their equivalent value.

The attachment has been made to prevent concealment, transfer or disposal of the assets and to secure confiscation proceedings under the PMLA.