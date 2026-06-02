ED attaches ₹18.20 Crore Assets Of Former Excise Officer | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 18.20 crore belonging to Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria, former District Excise Officer, Alirajpur, and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Indore, against Bhadauria for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The investigation revealed that during the check period from 1987 to Aug 31, 2025, Bhadauria allegedly amassed assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Against a lawful income of approximately Rs 2 crore, Bhadauria and his family members were found to have acquired assets and incurred expenditure amounting to approximately Rs 11.18 crore, resulting in disproportionate assets of around Rs 9.18 crore, or nearly 459% in excess of his known lawful income.

During the investigation, searches conducted by the predicate agency at multiple premises and bank lockers linked to Bhadauria and his family members led to the recovery and seizure of substantial cash, gold jewellery, bullion, silver articles and other valuables.

The ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 18.20 crore, including cash, jewellery, precious metals and immovable assets, identified as proceeds of crime and/or their equivalent value under Section 5(1) of the PMLA, 2002.

The attachment has been made to prevent concealment, transfer or disposal of the assets and to secure confiscation proceedings.