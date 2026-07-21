'Eating Whatever Is Left...' Madhya Pradesh Student's Simplicity & Humble Tiffin At Jantar Mantar Melts Hearts— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi over NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities sees sun of another day, several visuals showing struggles of students are going viral on social media, melting hearts of netizens.

Among them are many students from Madhya Pradesh, whose day-to-day struggle at the protest site, from managing with basic meals to dealing with injuries, has drawn attention on social media.

One such video shows a student from Madhya Pradesh sitting on the roadside during the protest and having a simple meal from his tiffin.

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The lunch box including peanuts, onion and pickle, reflecting the limited food many students are managing with while staying at the protest site.

The video has been widely shared online, with many social media users saying it highlights the sacrifices students are making to continue their agitation.

Some Empathy &... First Aid

Another video captures a student from Madhya Pradesh who was injured during the protest. A student from Delhi helped him and treated his injury using a first-aid kit from his backpack.

The video also shows that the Delhi student's bag contained bandages, antiseptic and other first-aid essentials, indicating that many students had come prepared for possible injuries during the protest.

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The person recording the video asked both students whether they knew each other. They replied that they had never met before. Despite being strangers and coming from different states, they stood by each other during the protest.

While the protest continues over their demands, these clips have highlighted another side of the demonstrations—the everyday struggles, simple meals and acts of kindness that are unfolding away from the main stage.