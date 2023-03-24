EAT RIGHT CHALLENGE COMPETITION :Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain stand out in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International millet campaign through fairs and anti-adulteration campaign for purity paid dividends to Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal got the second position while Gwalior came 5th and Ujjain 8th in the country in Eat Right Challenge competition on Thursday. Ten districts of MP is in top 50 districts of the country, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials. The other districts which performed in the list include Rewa at 18th, Indore at 23rd, Sagar at 25th, Damoh at 26th, Jabalpur at 27th, Satna 29th and Balaghat 43rd. Around 260 districts participated in the competition.

FDA officials said that Bhopal collector launched campaign

“Newspaper me khana to bolo na na” to discourage use of newspaper as plate at eateries. Similarly, Ujjain district administration launched campaign ‘Dona Me Do Na’ (use Dona).

The Eat Right India (ERI) movement has been launched by FSSAI to protect the health of the people and the planet by transforming the food eco-system of the country through a systematic approach. It is based on three key themes- Eat Safe, Eat Healthy and Eat Sustainable. It is inspired by the focus on preventive and promotional healthcare through convergence with various flagship programmes like Ayushman Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Eat Right India is a people’s movement that adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative and empowerment approach. It adopts a ‘whole of the government’ approach since it brings together food-related mandates of agriculture, health, environment and other ministries. Furthermore, it takes a ‘whole of society’ approach, bringing all stakeholders from consumers to community organisations, academia. together on a common platform.