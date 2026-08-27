E-Attendance Relief For MP Teachers; Cluster Principals To Handle Genuine Delay Cases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid opposition from teachers over the mandatory e-attendance system, the school education department is preparing to delegate powers to cluster principals to provide relief in genuine cases where teachers are unable to mark their attendance on time.

The department is expected to issue a circular shortly, authorising cluster principals posted in districts to consider requests from teachers under their areas.

In cases involving valid and practical difficulties, principals will be able to grant relaxation for delays in marking e-attendance.

According to the department, about 98% of teachers are marking their e-attendance every day.

Given the high compliance rate, the department has decided to delegate limited powers to cluster principals to address genuine difficulties faced by teachers.

Technical difficulties will be taken into consideration

The guidelines to be issued for cluster principals will clearly specify the circumstances in which a practical approach can be adopted and relief can be granted for delayed e-attendance.

The department said genuine technical or practical difficulties will be taken into consideration. However, action will continue to be taken against teachers who habitually fail to mark e-attendance on time or attempt to misuse the system.

Relief for teachers facing salary deductions

The department has also decided to pay teachers whose salaries were withheld or deducted in June due to issues related to e-attendance.

However, the decision will apply to teachers who have been regularly marking e-attendance in July and August. Salary deductions will continue for teachers who habitually report late or fail to mark their e-attendance.