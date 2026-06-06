E-Attendance Made Mandatory For Teachers Seeking Transfers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has introduced a new transfer policy that makes regular e-attendance mandatory for teachers seeking voluntary transfers and gives top priority to principals and teaching staff of schools that achieve a 100% pass rate in the Class 10 board examination.

The School Education Department has framed a separate transfer policy instead of following the state government’s transfer policy.

According to the policy, only those employees who have regularly marked e-attendance will be eligible to apply for voluntary transfers.

For the 2026 transfer cycle, teachers and staff who maintained regular e-attendance between January and March of the 2025-26 academic session will qualify.

From subsequent years onwards, eligibility will be determined on the basis of e-attendance recorded throughout the entire academic session.

The department has also introduced a performance-based incentive in the transfer process.

Principals and the complete academic staff of schools that secured a 100% pass result in the Class 10 board examination during the previous academic year will receive first preference in transfers.

However, the benefit will be available only to schools where at least 40 students appeared for the examination.

The policy mandates that all transfer-related procedures, including applications, approvals, relieving, joining, and grievance redressal, be conducted online through the Education Portal.

Administrative transfers to address teacher shortages, court orders, deputation repatriation, and disciplinary requirements will take precedence over voluntary transfers.

Special preference has been provided to surplus teachers, employees suffering from serious illnesses, spouse cases, widows, widowers, deserted women, persons with disabilities, and national and state award-winning teachers.

The department has also stated that schools will not be allowed to become teacher-less due to transfers, and surplus teachers may be shifted to institutions facing shortages in the interest of students.

For the 2026-27 session, administrative transfer proposals will be registered from June 8 to June 17. Vacant posts will be published on June 18, while applications for voluntary transfers can be submitted online from June 19 to June 23.

Transfer orders will be issued between June 28 and June 30, and joining formalities will continue until July 6. Employees will be able to file online representations against transfer orders from July 1 to July 7, with grievances to be resolved by July 15.