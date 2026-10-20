Dussehra Symbolises Eternal Victory Of Truth Over Evil, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is more than a festival marking the victory of Lord Shri Ram over Ravan. It is a powerful reminder that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood, righteousness prevails over injustice and power finds its true meaning when used for society’s welfare.

The life of Lord Shri Ram teaches us that courage must be guided by maryada (righteous conduct) and that the pursuit of justice requires determination to stand against wrongdoing.

His bow symbolises protection for the vulnerable and a warning to those who perpetrate injustice. His journey demonstrates how faith, unity and collective endeavour can overcome even the greatest challenges.

The tradition of shastra puja on Vijayadashami reinforces this message. It reminds us that strength brings responsibility and must be exercised with discipline, restraint and compassion. True power lies not merely in the ability to act, but in the wisdom to use it for the protection of others.

This spirit is equally relevant to India’s contemporary journey. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its resolve to protect its sovereignty and ensure the security of its citizens while remaining committed to peace and global cooperation.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and professionalism of our armed forces in targeting terrorist infrastructure.

On Dussehra, we must salute our soldiers, whose dedication safeguards our nation, and acknowledge the sacrifices made by their families and veer naris (war widows).

In Madhya Pradesh, the ideals of Lord Ram guide our commitment to good governance. Women’s safety, opportunities for young people, prosperity for farmers and timely assistance to the needy remain essential priorities.

When citizens receive justice, accessible public services and opportunities to progress, the vision of Ram Rajya becomes a reality.

Dussehra also invites us to look within. Burning Ravan’s effigy must inspire us to overcome arrogance, greed, discrimination and indifference towards our responsibilities.

Honesty, harmony, discipline and respect for every citizen are essential to building a stronger society.