Durgawati TBM Slows For Safety In Bhopal Metro Work | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tunnel boring machine (TBM)-1, also known as Durgawati, is designed to dig a tunnel of four to five metres deep per day in normal circumstances.

However, seeing the concern of people who live in houses and own hotels above the tunnel area, the TBM is being used with extra precaution. Owing to this reason, a tunnel of only one to two metres is being dug per day.

Shortly, a second TBM will be used to dig the tunnel. This is the first time in the state that two TBMs are being used for an underground Metro rail network.

Since the start of work on March 30, only seven metres of temporary tunnel and 3.3 metres of permanent tunnel have been dug. The work that commenced from Bhopal main railway station area will extend to Pul Patra area.

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The overall tunnel will be dug from Aishbagh to Sindhi Colony. The technique ensures that work beneath densely populated and sensitive areas is done with precision while taking care of security measures.

The entire length of the Metro tunnel is 3 km, which will lie in between the main railway station. In the first phase, a 400-metre tunnel is being constructed. Once this is completed, the second phase will begin.