Bhopal News: Metro Tunnel Work Starts With Tunnel Boring Machine Launch | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the launch of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Durgawati’, the tunnel digging work of the Metro project commenced near the main railway station on Monday. The project length of the tunnel is around 3 km. The TBM has the capacity to dig 14 metres per day.

The TBM was lowered till the depth of around 24 metres through the special launching shaft. The digging has been started from this level.

Managing director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S Krishna Chaitanya said that by maintaining speed, all targeted work would be completed within the set time.

He directed that quality and security parameters should be maintained in work. He also congratulated the Metro team on the launch of the TBM and start of tunnel work. Notably, tunnel digging work has started near platform number 6 of Bhopal Main railway station. Around one-and-a-half years will be required to construct the tunnel. The second TBM could be used for tunnel digging work in May.

About TBM

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is a modern machine which has been designed for speedy and precise digging in urban areas. Its use will speed up the tunnel construction work. It is learnt that a second TBM could be used for tunnel digging in the coming time so that work would be completed at the earliest.

School Chale Hum programme from April 1

The School Chale Hum campaign will start in the state from April 1 and continue till April 4. The state-level programme of the campaign will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During the four-day campaign, the focus will be on enrolment in schools. On April 1, Bal Sabha will be organised for Classes 1 to 8. On April 3, parents whose children secured more than 85% attendance in the last academic session will be felicitated.

On April 4, students who failed to get promoted to the next class will be identified. For the continuation of their studies, guardians will be counselled. On the same day, a school management and development committee meeting will be held, focusing on children who could not get enrolled in schools.