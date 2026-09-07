Dubai Outreach: MP CM Mohan Yadav Seeks UAE Investment, Invites Global Leaders To GIS 2027 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav kicked off his four-day Dubai tour with high-level discussions with Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dr Deepak Mittal and Consul General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Sunday.

Discussions focused on the Indian Mission's role in promoting economic engagement and strengthening ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

Yadav sought the Mission's support in connecting the state with UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds, leading corporate groups, business organisations and institutional investors. He invited the Ambassador and Consul General to Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027.

Arab Parliament outreach

Yadav met Arab Parliament president Ahmed Al Yamahi and discussed cooperation in trade, agriculture, tourism and education.

He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's strengths in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, logistics, advanced manufacturing and urban infrastructure.

Yadav invited Yamahi to GIS 2027 and, through him, parliamentary leaders and speakers from Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.

They also discussed food processing, agriculture, value chains, cold chain, agriculture logistics and long-term exports.

Reliable platform for business

Interacting with media, Yadav showcased the state's industrial, infrastructure, tourism and logistics capabilities. He said the government's initiative was not merely to attract investment but create a reliable platform for long-term development with businesses.

Tycoon Dinner

Yadav attended the Tycoon Dinner at AIM Congress 2026, hosted by AIM Congress president Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. He interacted with senior policymakers, business leaders and financial institutions.

Participants included Dubai Chambers chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulalyem Al Mansoori, CEO Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah and Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro.

MP products showcased

Yadav inaugurated an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh's One District One Product and Geographical Indication products at Taj Dubai Business Bay.