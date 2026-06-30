Dry Spell: Weak Monsoon Start Raises Concerns Over Reservoir Storage | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scanty rainfall in June has left most reservoirs across Madhya Pradesh below 50% of their capacity, with a few recording zero live storage. The state usually receives enough rainfall by the end of June to replenish major dams, but this year the rainfall deficit has widened to 33%.

Most dams in the state have a filling percentage below 50%. Morena's Aoda Dam has a filling percentage of just 9.62%, while Dholawad Tank in Ratlam stands at 7.41%.

The situation is more worrying at Kunwar Chain Sagar (Dudhi) and Kushalpura, both in Rajgarh district, and Retam Barrage in Mandsaur district, where the filling percentage stands at zero.

The Upper Kaketo Reservoir in Sheopur has a filling percentage of 1.87%, followed by Wainganga Sanjay Sarovar in Seoni at 9.21%, Tillar Reservoir in Shajapur at 5.62%, Mahi Main in Jhabua at 1.19% and Mahi Subsidiary in Dhar at 1.58%.

The Omkareshwar Dam in Khandwa has a satisfactory water level, with a filling percentage of 71.77%.

Against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 196 metres. Sanjay Sagar Dam in Vidisha is filled to 3.42%, while the Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram has a filling percentage of 4.68%.

Kerwa Dam at 8.13% filling

Among reservoirs in the Bhopal division, Kaliasot Dam has a comparatively satisfactory filling percentage of 62.56%. However, the situation at Kerwa Dam remains poor, with storage at just 8.13%. Sehore's Kolar Dam has a filling percentage of 44.51%. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 54 reservoirs.

Compared with the same period last year, Omkareshwar and Kaliasot dams have recorded higher filling levels, while Tawa, Wainganga (Sanjay Sarovar), Kolar, Mahi Main, Aoda and Kerwa dams have witnessed a decline. On June 30, 2025, Tawa Dam had a filling percentage of 11.37%, Wainganga (Sanjay Sarovar) 10.79%, Kolar 47.26%, Omkareshwar 37.14%, Mahi Main 13.72%, Aoda 23.26%, Kaliasot 57.95% and Kerwa 13.41%.

No river on spate in state

The state's six major rivers are all flowing below their maximum water levels. These rivers are the Betwa, Chambal, Ken, Narmada, Parwati and Tamas.