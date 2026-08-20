Drunk SUV Driver Kills Scooter Rider, Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Critical In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was killed and his 16-month-old son was critically injured after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a heavily intoxicated 21-year-old man rammed their scooter near Ankit Parisar in Kolar on late Tuesday night.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said the accused driver identified as Gulshan Nath was intoxicated and he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The SUV’s speedometer was found stuck at 90 kmph after the crash.

Police said the speeding vehicle had hit several people on the road before crashing into the scooter carrying Shubham Awasthi and his infant son Madhav.

The impact was so severe that the scooter was badly damaged and the father and son were thrown several metres away.

Awasthi was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His son's condition remains critical. Police said the accused had borrowed the car from someone to attend a party. An empty and a full liquor bottle were found inside the vehicle.

The car's airbags opened immediately after the collision, reportedly saving the accused from serious injuries.

However, an angry crowd caught him at the spot and allegedly assaulted him before damaging the SUV. Police reached the venue shortly afterwards and arrested the driver. A case has been registered against him.