Drug Supply Racket Busted In Bhopal, Man Held With 385 Narcotic Injections; Suspect Bought Injections For ₹30,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have busted an illegal drug supply racket and arrested a man with a large consignment of narcotic injections that he was transporting to Shahdol. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and he is being questioned further, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rakesh Singh Baghel said a police team led by station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria intercepted the suspect near Sindhi Colony Crossing following a tip-off.

During the search, police recovered a total of 385 injections from the suspect’s bag. These included 130 unidentified injections and 255 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (Restigesic) injections, containing approximately 770ml of narcotic substance.

The suspect, identified as Rahul Mishra (29), a resident of Sohagpur in Shahdol district, failed to produce any valid licence for possessing the drugs.

During preliminary interrogation, Mishra revealed that he had purchased the injections for Rs 30,000 and was transporting them to Shahdol to sell them at higher prices. Police officials said Mishra has a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him in Shahdol, including offences related to assault, fraud and narcotics.

The suspect was produced before the court and has been taken on remand for further questioning to ascertain the source of the drugs and possible links to a larger network.