Drug Inspector Suspended Over Negligence In Death Of Kalpana Mishra During Delivery; FIR Ordered Against Blood Centre In MP’s Rewa | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended Rewa district drug inspector Radheshyam Batti for alleged serious negligence, arbitrariness and indiscipline in connection with the death of Kalpana Mishra during delivery in Rewa.

The suspension order was issued on Wednesday by FDA. Batti was the drug inspector responsible for the jurisdiction under which Atharva Blood Centre was operating.

The action follows directions from the Public Health and Medical Education Department on Sept 15 and the ongoing inquiry by a committee constituted by the National Health Mission director on Aug 26.

During his suspension, Batti will be headquartered at the office of the deputy director, FDA, Shahdol, and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.

In a separate order issued on Wednesday, the FDA directed the chief medical and health officer and ex-officio deputy director, FDA, Rewa, to register a criminal case against Atharva Blood Centre over alleged irregularities.

The administration has also directed its state licensing authority and controlling authority to coordinate with the Rewa drug inspector and ensure that the department is informed about the action taken.