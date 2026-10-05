Drug-Free Madhya Pradesh By 2029, Agencies Unveil ‘Detect, Disrupt And Destroy’ Strategy To Crush Narcotics Networks | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central agencies working on the mission to make Madhya Pradesh drug-free by Dec 31, 2029, presented the 'Detect, Disrupt, and Destroy' model before state officials.

A discussion was held with the central and state agencies to deliberate upon a strategy to make the state completely drug- and narcotics-free within the next three years.

During the meeting on Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) presented a key vision document setting a target to transform Madhya Pradesh into a drug-free state over this period.

Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the state home department, MP Police, NCB, NCRB, and BPR&D participated in this high-level meeting.

Discussions focused on enhancing coordination among various security agencies and formulating a robust roadmap.

The meeting placed special emphasis on implementing the most effective and stringent measures to curb narcotics smuggling.

Directives were issued to maintain special surveillance over MP's opium-producing areas, keep a close watch on drug-related 'history-sheeters' (habitual offenders), and accelerate the confiscation of their illegal assets under the SAFEMA Act.

Earlier the Union home minister has devised a strategy to make the state drug-free, modelled on the formula successfully used to make it Naxal-free.

Roadmap for drug-free MP

Detecting, disrupting and destroying drug networks.

Dismantling the entire network - including suppliers, financiers, handlers and cartels - rather than merely targeting couriers involved in smuggling.

Target to eliminate 100 major interstate and international drug mafia figures by 2029.

Immediate action based on intelligence inputs.

Utilising AI, data and analytics alongside community policing.

Special surveillance of opium-producing regions.

Strict control over chemicals used to manufacture synthetic drugs (methamphetamine, mephedrone, nitazenes, etc.).

Focus on the darknet and crypto networks used for payments in this illicit trade.

Dismantling of laboratories illegally manufacturing narcotics.

Deployment of 100,000 'Nasha Mukti Mitras' (Drug De-addiction Volunteers).

Engaging the district administration and citizens alongside all government departments.