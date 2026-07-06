DRP Policy: Resident Doctor Postings Decentralised At Medical College Level | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Public Health and Medical Education will post a fresh batch of resident doctors under the District Residency Programme (DRP) from July 20.

It was to be done on July 1 as the three months of the previous batch ended on June 30. The posting of resident doctors in district and sub-district hospitals has thus been delayed.

As per the health department circular with revised DRP policy of Madhya Pradesh, the process has been decentralised at the dean of the medical college level.

A DRP Placement Allocation Committee has been constituted to finalise the postings of resident doctors under the decentralised DRP policy.

The committee consists of four senior professors of medical colleges. At least one woman and one SC/ST member will be part of the committee.

As per the amended rules, state-level postings of resident doctors under the DRP policy will no longer be maintained and requests will not be considered in any case, as the new rule is based on the district level (parent medical colleges).

Resident doctors have to log in to the Darpan portal from July 8 for district-level postings under the amended DRP policy.

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"Madhya Pradesh is first state where DRP has been delayed as fresh postings were to be finalised by June 30 to ensure joining of residents from July 1.

It will delay our PG course. National Medical Council has made three months DRP mandatory for resident doctors with the objective of making doctors available at district and sub-district hospitals in states.

The delay is just because of amendment in policy. Earlier it was state level with choice filling and now it is district level."

Dr Akash Soni, national spokesman, Federation of All India Medical Association