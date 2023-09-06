Dropout-Free Villages, Tribals In IITs: Meet Teachers Who Made It Possible |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From persuading dropouts to rejoin school to teaching students how to make clay toys and helping tribal students clear JEE - the school teachers who were awarded by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel with state-level Teachers’ Award on Tuesday - have done all this and more.

In all, 14 teachers from Madhya Pradesh received the award at a function held at RCVP Noronha Academy on Teachers’ Day on Tuesday.

A profile of few awardees:

Zero-investment

TLM Puja Pawar used video technology to teach many classes simultaneously. She has developed and used zero-investment Teaching Learning Material (TLM). Most of her students obtained first division in the exam. She organised awareness rallies in the village to increase enrolment in school. Thanks to her efforts, there is not a single school dropout in her village where her school is located. She also organised an online summer camp during summer vacations.

- Puja Pawar, Govt Primary School, Badbeli, Rajgarh dist

Puja Pawar, Govt Primary School, Badbeli, Rajgarh dist |

Children’s Parliament

Shilendra Pratap organised arts festival during summer vacations in which students were taught painting on paper and making sculptures, toys and utensils using clay. He also organised Childrens’ Parliament, the members of which were duly elected. The idea was to introduce young students to democratic functioning. He also tried to ensure that students who had dropped out, re-enrolled, attended classes regularly and didn't quit study midway.

- Shailendra Pratap Singh, Govt Primary School, Agariyan Tola, Sidhi dist

Shailendra Pratap Singh, Govt Primary School, Agariyan Tola, Sidhi dist |

Formal edu to slum women

Namita persuaded many girls and women residing in different slum areas around her school to appear in Class 8 and Class 10 exams and rejoin stream of formal education. She founded an organisation called Pushpit Tulika for undertaking social work during Covid pandemic. Besides, also organises competitions between students of different government schools and anganwadis through this organisation.

- Namita Dubey, Govt Middle School No 48, Dhanwantri Nagar, Indore

Namita Dubey, Govt Middle School No 48, Dhanwantri Nagar, Indore |

In IIT, NIT

For past 20 years, Ajay Yadav has been coaching students of tribal-dominated Barwani distinct for JEE Main and Advance courses. About 10 students coached by him are studying in IITs, NITs and 200 have cleared IIT Main. He has undertaken many experiments to make mathematics interesting and easy to teach. He also gives his students guidance on career and personality development.

- Ajay Yadav, Govt Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Barwani

Ajay Yadav, Govt Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Barwani |

Maths made easy

For past 10 years, all students who were taught mathematics by Shalini have cleared the Class 10 exam with first division. Under her guidance, 25 girl students have won Governor’s Scout & Guide Award. She also takes part in sapling plantation, blood donation and immunisation campaigns.

- Shalini Jain, Govt Gyanodaya Middle School, Tilli Ward, Sagar

Shalini Jain, Govt Gyanodaya Middle School, Tilli Ward, Sagar |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)