Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended six individuals allegedly associated with two separate wildlife trafficking gangs operating in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats region. Officials seized King Cobra venom, tiger and leopard skins, a suspected cheetah skin and weapons allegedly used for poaching during operations conducted in Panvel and Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, DRI officials intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area on November 25. During the operation, officials recovered a bag containing tiger and leopard skins.

Following the suspect’s interrogation, officials conducted another search at a residential complex in Navi Mumbai on November 26. During the search, a suspected cheetah skin was recovered from two women.

My worst fears regarding the PM’s high-profile Cheetah Project in Kuno National Park have come true yet again. ​The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has just exposed a major wildlife trafficking syndicate in Maharashtra, recovering the skins of a Tiger, a Leopard, and a CHEETAH! ​For months, I have been raising the alarm that cheetahs are unsafe and poachers are operating freely due to grossly incompetent and corrupt forest officials.If cheetahs are being hunted and trafficked under the government's nose, who is accountable? ​@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji must stop looking the other way and immediately hand this case over for a high-level CBI inquiry! #CheetahProject #KunoNationalPark #WildlifeCrime @WCCBHQ @CMMadhyaPradesh @CMOMaharashtra @FinMinIndia @ntca_india @moefcc — Ajay Dubey (@Ajaydubey9) November 29, 2026

The recovery of wildlife products has raised concerns over illegal poaching and trafficking networks operating in the Western Ghats region, which is known for its rich biodiversity.

Madhya Pradesh-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded clarification from the DRI and Maharashtra’s Chief Wildlife Warden regarding the seizures, particularly the recovery of the suspected cheetah skin.

Dubey has urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to conduct a high-level investigation into the matter.

He has also demanded that authorities make the security arrangements under Project Cheetah public to ensure greater transparency regarding the protection of the animals.

The seizure has drawn attention to the need for stronger coordination among enforcement agencies and wildlife authorities to prevent illegal trade in protected species.

However, the origin and authenticity of the suspected cheetah skin remain unconfirmed. No direct connection between the seized skin and Project Cheetah has been established so far.

Further clarification from the authorities is awaited regarding the source of the seized wildlife products and the alleged trafficking networks.