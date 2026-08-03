DRI Arrests Two At Katni Railway Station, Raids Bullion Shop Over Foreign Gold | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted an operation in Katni and arrested two alleged smugglers and a bullion trader while seizing foreign-origin gold, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said two individuals were arrested at Katni railway station, following which the DRI raided Goenka Jewellers in the city's bullion market.

The DRI apprehended the two men at Katni railway station late on Friday night. Gold biscuits of foreign origin, weighing 748.10g, were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gold originated from a foreign refinery. The arrested individuals were identified as Satyam Saraf and Ayush Mishra, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that a portion of the seized foreign-origin gold was destined for Goenka Jewellers in the local bullion market. Based on this information, the DRI team immediately raided the jewellery shop.

During the search, a foreign-origin gold bar weighing 100.1g, bearing the inscription of a foreign company, was recovered. Officials also seized 11 cut pieces of gold, a small flat piece and a ring-shaped gold wire from the shop.

DRI officials asked the shop owner, Arun Kumar Goenka, to produce import bills, customs duty payment documents and other valid records relating to the seized foreign-origin gold.

However, he could not produce the documents. Consequently, the DRI seized all the recovered items under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962.

On Saturday, the bullion trader's health deteriorated during interrogation, following which he was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital.