Dressed As Pilgrims, Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddler Performing Kal Sarp Dosh Puja | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as pilgrims, the policemen have arrested an interstate drug peddler who was performing Kal Sarp Dosh Puja in Ujjain.

The 37-year-old interstate opium and poppy husk smuggler Rakesh Jat, a resident of Neemuch district, was arrested by a team of Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) from Ujjain on Thursday.

The Jodhpur police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest in 2023.

Fed up with the Rajasthan Police following him and affecting his illegal trade, he consulted an astrologer who told him that he was in trouble owing to Kal Sarp Dosh in his birth horoscope, which could be removed only after he performed special rituals and prayers with priests in Ujjain.

The Rajasthan Police received specific intelligence inputs about Rakesh having met an astrologer and formed a team to track him.

Kal Sarp Puja & ANTF

Rajasthan ANTF Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar told the media that their team, comprising five cops, came to know that Rakesh was present in Ujjain for Janma Kundali Kal Sarpa Dosh Nivaran Puja.

Dressed as pilgrims, the team went from one temple to another in Ujjain, including Mahakal Temple in search of Rakesh for two days. After visiting 15 temples in two days, the team finally managed to spot Rakesh at one of the temples, where he was offering special prayers and performing rituals, the officer said.

Operation Madneera means Mission Rakesh

The entire operation, named Operation Madneera, was carried out by Rajasthan ANTF team, which had been conducting raids at locations across Madhya Pradesh in search of Rakesh for about four months.

Police formed the operation's code name, Madneera. M stood for Madhya Pradesh, Ne for Neemuch and Ra for Rakesh. Combined, they formed Madneera.