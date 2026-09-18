Dozen Officials May Get New Postings This Month In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About dozen IPS officials including SP, DCP may get new posting this month. One range ADG will also get transferred while new IPS officials will be given command of the districts. Recently, seven state police services officials were promoted to IPS cadre. Of them, four can be given the command of districts for the first time.

According to sources, preparations are underway to send four officials including recently appointed IPS officials Malay Jain, Amit Saxena, Savyasanchi Saraf as SP or DCP. The remaining three officers can be made commandants of the battalion. The names of Satna, Datia, Jabalpur, Niwari and some other districts are being considered for the appointment of new SP. Changes in the final list are also possible.

Four DCPs required for Indore, Bhopal

The post of DCP is vacant in Indore Zone-4. After becoming DIG, Shraddha Tiwari is currently handling the responsibility of DCP in Bhopal. An SP-rank officer is to be posted in her place. The post of DCP (traffic) in Bhopal is vacant for many months. The post of DCP (intelligence) is also vacant. The officials of SP rank will be posted on both the posts. A DCP posted in Bhopal is trying to move to another district.

Gwalior range vacant

ADG, Jabalpur, Pramod Verma can also be transferred in the reshuffle. IG is to be posted in Gwalior Range. A final decision has not been taken about who will be given the responsibility in Gwalior.

Eight eager to join districts

Ankit Soni, Sanjeev Kanchan, Manish Khatri and Ramsharan Prajapati, posted as AIG in the police headquarters, are said to be trying for posting in the districts. Besides them, Commandant Deepak Kumar Shukla, Nivedita Gupta, Sunil Kumar Tiwari and Sanjeev Kumar Sinha are also trying to get post in districts. Some of these officials may be given the responsibility of the districts again.