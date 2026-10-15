Double Murder: Former Asi Gets Double Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife, Sister-In-Law In Aishbagh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Thursday sentenced former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Yogesh Maravi to two life terms for murdering his wife and sister-in-law in Aishbagh on Dec 3, 2024. The murders took place on the day Maravi and his wife were scheduled to sign divorce papers. Maravi stabbed his sister-in-law Megha 56 times and his wife Vinita 16 times, killing both on the spot.

Specially designated judge for offences against women Suchita Shrivastava convicted the former cop of murdering his wife and sister-in-law. According to special prosecutor Sudha Vijay Bhadoria, Maravi was posted in Mandla, while his wife Vinita, 38, lived with her sister Megha Uikey in Bhopal's Aishbagh area.

Megha was an assistant director in the Khadi and Gramodyog Department. Yogesh and Vinita had been married for about 16 years. Both did not have any children. There were frequent domestic disputes between the couple, which led Vinita to move to Bhopal about six years ago and live with her younger sister, Megha.

Their families repeatedly tried to mediate and encourage them to reconcile, but no resolution could be reached. Consequently, the two families met in Balaghat and decided that the couple should get a divorce.

Yogesh had arrived in Bhopal in a hired car. On the day of the incident, he realised that he could gain entry into the house when the domestic help arrived in the morning and called out for the door to be opened.

Yogesh kept waiting near the house and, on spotting the domestic help, followed her. When the domestic help got the door opened, he pushed his way inside and attacked his wife and sister-in-law. The man believed that his sister-in-law was instigating his wife to seek a divorce.