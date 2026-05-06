Dopt Asks Chief Secretaries To Sensitise Officials On Protocol With Mps, Mlas | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a directive to chief secretaries of all states, including Madhya Pradesh, regarding the observance of proper procedures in official dealings between the administration, Members of Parliament (MPs) and State Legislatures.

The move follows frequent instances where elected representatives and government officers have come face to face over various issues, creating uneasy situations for the government.

In a letter, the Deputy Secretary of the Centre cited guidelines to be followed in interactions with MPs and state legislatures. The Chief Secretaries have been instructed to circulate these instructions to all state government officials.

The letter further requested all ministries and departments to sensitise administrative authorities regarding their duties and obligations.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed several such confrontations. In August 2023, the then Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava exchanged heated words with Bhind MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha, who had visited the officer's residence to protest over fertiliser issues. Similarly, differences between the then Dindori Collector Neha Marvya and MLA Om Prakash Dhurve had previously caused a stir in power corridors.

In a recent instance, BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi clashed with Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad. Lodhi claimed the officer warned his son to stay out of the area following a road accident involving the son's vehicle.