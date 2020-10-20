Don’t turn MP into hub of loot: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has replied to a letter from his former counterpart Kamal Nath.

Chouhan writes: “You may not be from MP, but you learn to love its people who are trying to accept you.”

“You should keep away from looting MP to help your party men,” Chouhan has written.

According to the letter, Nath has been making different statements at different places in connection with his offensive remark on minister for women and child development department, Imarti Devi.

“Instead of giving unnecessary arguments, you should apologise to the minister concerned,” Chouhan writes.

According to the letter, the statistics of crime against women during Nath’s 15-month rule are before everyone. Besides that, during the UPA rule, the Nirbhaya incident took place in Delhi.

Chouhan has written that Nath has never thought of state’s welfare and that he has raised the issue of Chief Minister’s carrying a coconut.

Chouhan says he is happy about laying foundation stone for development work.

He says the ministers of Nath were involved in corruption and in transferring officers, but kept away from development work.

Chouhan further writes Nath and his party should change their outlook.