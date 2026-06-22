Don’t Touch Muslim Personal Law, Warn Muslims | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim representatives opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) process and warned that tinkering with Muslim Personal Law would have ramifications. They also said the UCC process could be considered later.

They appeared before the state-level meeting of the UCC at RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration and Management on Monday.

Both Muslim representatives and the Hindu Utsav Samiti objected to the live-in provision, terming it detrimental to Indian society.

Islamic scholar HaziHaroon talked about the difference between the Uniform Civil Code and Muslim Personal Law. “Why are there talks of ending personal law,” he said.

He opposed live-in relationships and termed it a foreign concept. Stating that the UCC was different for Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, he said Muslims would oppose the UCC as they had their own marriage arrangements and traditions.

Talking about the talaaq process, he described it as a lengthy process in Islam and also denied the existence of the halala concept. Talking about property rights enjoyed by Muslim women, he said that the UCC should be brought in Parliament as Muslims were not convinced by it. “Even if you bring it we will not accept it,” he declared.

He rather demanded capital punishment for cow slaughter and a ban on liquor across the state.

Shahi Qazi Syed Mustaq Ali said, “Our ancestors decided to follow the personal law....We have compromised on civil and criminal laws, don’t try to touch personal law. The ongoing things should be allowed to continue.”

Father Anand Muttungal termed the idea of the UCC good but added that it should reflect in the final draft. He also demanded inclusion of maintenance for parents, conservation of tribals in the UCC. He said that on adoption, Christians get guardianship, which should be turned into parenthood.

Mahamandaleshwar Anilanand backed the UCC but was sceptical of the live-in relationship. Archbishop Durairak SVD said that cultural diversity should not be ruffled. Buddhist Bhante Shakyaputra said that objections would be taken on the final UCC draft.

Hindu Utsav Samiti objects to live-in provision

Hindu Utsav Samiti’s Chandrashekar Tiwari objected to the live-in provision and demanded that it be struck off.

Muslim demanded exemption: UCC member

An UCC member told The Free Press newspaper that during the Jabalpur meeting, Muslims had demanded exemption from the UCC just like the tribals.