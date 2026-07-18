'Don't Blame Ethanol For Vehicle Issues,' BKS National President K Sai Reddy | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president K Sai Reddy said misinformation was being spread about use of ethanol in the country. “Misinformation is being spread against ethanol.

Opposing ethanol goes against the interests of farmers. It boosts farmers' income, reduces dependence on foreign oil and curbs pollution,” he told media persons here on Saturday.

He said that ethanol produced from sugarcane, maize and rice would ensure better prices for farmers.

Addressing concerns about technical issues arising from the use of ethanol-blended petrol in vehicles, Reddy pointed out that the fuel had been in use in the country for the last five years.

“If a vehicle develops a technical problem, the manufacturer should resolve it instead of blaming ethanol. This issue should not be used as a basis for campaigning against ethanol,” he added.

He met chief minister Mohan Yadav and demanded that Kailaras Sugar Mills in Morena should be handed over to farmers for operation through a co-operatives society, rather than being transferred to private hands.

He said that 20 sugar factories would come in MP and generate 10,000 employment opportunities.

100% moong procurement, 24-hour power supply

Responding to query, Reddy said the procurement of farmers' produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be ensured without any hurdles.

Calling for increased procurement of moong (green gram), BKS demanded implementation of a sugarcane policy, a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, 100% procurement of moong (green gram), adequate availability of fertilisers and 24-hour power supply for agriculture.