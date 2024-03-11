Domestic Violence Rampant But Interventions Can Contain It: Study

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 96.4% of women residents in selected localities of Bhopal were found to be subjected to domestic violence. However, continuous interventions, efforts and follow-up, which involved law-enforcement agencies and the community both, led to a 13% decrease in such cases. This is the outcome of a field study conducted by a social organisation in selected localities of the state capital. The study underlined that while domestic violence is very common, timely and effective interventions can bring relief to at least a section of the victims.

Uday Social Development Society, a city-based women’s rights organisation, has released the findings of an initial baseline research, conducted in 2023, regarding incidence of domestic violence recently. The study covered 1,000 households and the interventions were made in collaboration with the community and the police department.

The fact that 883 women had registered their cases at the legal aid cell of the organisation emphasises the effectiveness of community-based legal assistance in dealing with domestic violence. Women aged 26-35 years appeared to face the highest incidence of violence.

“Bhopal is becoming one of the cities where the violence against women, especially domestic violence, is being addressed, even if it is a small effort,” said director Uday Social Development Society Sister Lizy Thomas, adding that “in light of these findings, it is evident that domestic violence remains a significant issue in our society but it is not an insurmountable problem” Through collaborative efforts with the community and the police department, the organisation strives towards effective solutions, with dedication and collaborative efforts signifying a step forward in addressing this societal concern, she said.