Domestic Violence; Husband and in-laws brutally beat a woman

A viral video shows more than half a dozen men and women brutally assaulting a woman.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman on Tuesday registered a complaint against her husband and five other members of her in-law family after the latter allegedly thrash her over petty issue.

A viral video shows more than half a dozen men and women brutally assaulting a woman.

As per Girwai police station, both the victim Malti and her husband have filed a police report against one another. Further investigation is underway.

According to the primary information, the video is said to be of Sikandar Kampu of the Girwai police station area.

Two days ago, a quarrel ensued between them over some petty domestic issue. The verbal spat turned into a brawl and the victim Malti's husband along with his family began to thrash her.

A case has been registered against six people including the husband.

