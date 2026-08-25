Dog Flees With ₹4 Lakh Jewellery Bag From District Hospital In MP's Mandsaur; CCTV Clip VIRAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dog was caught on CCTV carrying away a bag containing jewellery and cash worth around ₹4 lakh from Mandsaur District Hospital on Monday.

Police later traced the dog's route through CCTV footage and recovered the bag, with all the valuables found safe.

The footage showed a dog picking up the bag from the surgical ward and carrying it away.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

कुत्ता निकला ‘ज्वेल थीफ़’



जिला अस्पताल से ₹4 लाख के गहनों से भरा बैग लेकर कुत्ता हुआ फरार. बेटे के इलाज के चलते माँ अस्पताल में थी इसलिए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से घर से बैग में गहने भरकर अस्पताल ले लाई लेकिन अस्पताल में कुत्ते ने गहनों से भरा बैग पार कर दिया



पुलिस ने CCTV के… pic.twitter.com/U9RIXbWaAD — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) August 25, 2026

According to information, the incident took place at the hospital between Sunday and Monday. Latabai Valmiki, a resident of Kayampur under the Nahargarh police station area, had come to the hospital with her son, who was admitted after suffering an injury to his hand.

She had also brought a bag containing jewellery with her.

According to Latabai, the bag went missing sometime between around 1 am and 6 am. It contained gold and silver jewellery along with around ₹2,000 in cash. The total value of the items was estimated at around ₹4 lakh.

🚨 MANDSAUR, MADHYA PRADESH | STRAY DOG STEALS BAG WITH ₹4 LAKH WORTH OF JEWELLERY FROM HOSPITAL



A stray dog was caught on CCTV carrying away a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹4 lakh and nearly ₹2,000 in cash from Mandsaur District Hospital.



The bag… pic.twitter.com/E4SXZHONAP — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) August 25, 2026

What does the bag contain?

The bag contained a silver waist chain and anklets, a gold mangalsutra and two gold rings. It also had silver ghunghroo, gold beads, gold earrings, a nose ring and a silver toe ring.

After noticing that the bag was missing, Latabai submitted an application at the City Kotwali police station.

कुत्ता निकला ‘ज्वेल थीफ़’



जिला अस्पताल से ₹4 लाख के गहनों से भरा बैग लेकर कुत्ता हुआ फरार. बेटे के इलाज के चलते माँ अस्पताल में थी इसलिए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से घर से बैग में गहने भरकर अस्पताल ले लाई लेकिन अस्पताल में कुत्ते ने गहनों से भरा बैग पार कर दिया



पुलिस ने CCTV के… pic.twitter.com/U9RIXbWaAD — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) August 25, 2026

Taking the matter seriously, police assigned Head Constable Ajay Solanki to trace the missing bag. Solanki reached the hospital and checked CCTV cameras installed in the hospital premises and nearby areas.

Police Follows Dog Through CCTV

Police followed the dog's movement through footage from different CCTV cameras. After checking the route, they found the bag lying unattended at an open spot inside the hospital premises.

The police recovered the bag, and all the jewellery and cash inside it were found safe.

After completing the necessary procedure, police handed over the recovered items to Latabai on Monday evening. She thanked the police after receiving her jewellery and cash back safely.

The CCTV footage helped police trace the bag within a short time and recover the woman's valuables worth around ₹4 lakh.