DOG BITES: Navodaya Vet Society Gets Notice Over Irregularities In ABC Centre | file pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notice on an NGO Navodya Vet Society over alleged irregularities in running the Animal Birth Control (ABC) at Kajlikheda in Kolar.

BMC Additional commissioner Ranvir Singh said, the notice has been served on NGO after corporators pointed at lack of facilities and lapses in the services at the ABC centre. There were discrepancies in the number of stray dogs caged and those mentioned in the register.

Corporators had visited ABC in Kajlikheda and to their dismay found no sign of sterilization of dogs, immunization at the ABC centre.

Pet lovers had also raised the issue of irregularities in ABC centre claiming that the dogs brought to the center were not treated properly. There are three ABC centres—Kajlikheda, Arwalia and Adampur and three NGOs operate these centers

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “We visited ABC centre for inspection but found BMC inspector (health) absent. There was no sign of sterilization there. On the register, there were a number of dogs but only a few were found in cages. There was no fridge to store vaccines and medicines.”

Zaki said that they raised the issue of how dogs are sterilized and diagnosed here.

There were a lot of lacunae on part of BMC as well as an NGO which is running the ABC, we wanted to know the number of dogs being sterilized and immunized but didn't get a proper answer, she added. Not satisfied with the amenities and services provided at the center, BMC issued notice to Navodaya Vet Society which looks after ABC of Kajlikheda.