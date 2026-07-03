Doctors Found 8-10 Km From Workplace; Salaries Deducted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Salary deduction from 15 days to one month has been ordered for doctors following their irregular attendance on the Sarthak app and for marking their attendance about 8 to 10 kilometres away from their workplaces.

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manish Sharma took action as irregularities surfaced in attendance marking on Sarthak app by doctors and staff.

Notices regarding disciplinary action and salary deductions have been issued to two doctors and one staff member in the matter.

During a routine review of Sarthak app, the CMHO office found that a senior doctor Dr Shakti Golait who was marking attendance from locations away from the workplace for nearly half the days of the month.

The check-out entries were frequently missing. The CMHO has ordered a deduction of 15 days' of salary in the case.

Similarly, Dr Abhipsha Sharma was marking attendance by checking in and out from a location 8.5 kilometres away from the designated workplace.

Likewise, Dr Hemlata Malviya was marking her attendance from a distance of approximately 10 kilometres.

Following verification of the facts, one month's salary of both doctors has been deducted and notices regarding disciplinary action have been issued.