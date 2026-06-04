Doctors Complain Of Blocked Seats Despite Vacancies In MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seats are allegedly blocked despite lying vacant during choice filling for medical officers (MOs) recruited by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

The doctors' body alleged that this was done to favour kith and kin, blocking seats in the last phase of choice filling. The health department said seats will be allotted based on marks obtained and merit list rankings.

MPPSC conducted its largest-ever recruitment drive for 1,832 medical officer posts in January 2026. After results were declared in May, medical officers were asked to fill in their choices, but they face problems like “blocked seats” even when vacancies exist.

MPPSC vacancies include general medical officers (MBBS) as well as specialists in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani for postings in government hospitals across the state, including Bhopal.

FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) national spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, “We have raised the issue with the health department. Officials claimed the problem is technical and short-term, but insiders told us that it is a tactic to favour kith and kin, blocking seats. They are not available for others despite lying vacant.”

Dr Yogesh Neekhara, deputy director, health, said, “Seats will be allotted based on merit and marks obtained. Choice filling is online and everything is transparent, so there is no question of keeping seats blocked despite being vacant. There may be technical problems causing seats to be temporarily invisible on the portal.”