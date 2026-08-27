Doctors' Body Presses For Rs 30,000 Stipend Across Madhya Pradesh | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Uttar Pradesh government more than doubled the stipend for MBBS interns, a doctors' body has renewed its demand for increasing the stipend for MBBS interns in Madhya Pradesh to Rs 30,000.

In Uttar Pradesh, MBBS interns earlier received a stipend of Rs 12,000, which has now been increased to Rs 25,000. Besides, the annual tuition fee at government medical colleges in the state is Rs 40,000.

In Madhya Pradesh, the annual tuition fee for MBBS students at government medical colleges has been doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Against this backdrop, interns have demanded that their stipend be increased from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000.

Following a statewide protest by MBBS interns in July over the demand, the state health department proposed a 20% hike in the stipend.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national general secretary Dr Akash Soni said, "The stipend for MBBS interns has been more than doubled in Uttar Pradesh, even though their tuition fee is just Rs 40,000.

In MP, the tuition fee has doubled while the interns' stipend is Rs 14,337. Therefore, they have demanded that it be increased to Rs 30,000. The stipend for MBBS interns in MP should also be hiked on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh."