 Doctor Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Parking Vehicle At Mukherjee Square In MP's Tikamgarh-- CCTV Clip Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDoctor Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Parking Vehicle At Mukherjee Square In MP's Tikamgarh-- CCTV Clip Viral

Doctor Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Parking Vehicle At Mukherjee Square In MP's Tikamgarh-- CCTV Clip Viral

A minor dispute over vehicle passage at Mukherjee Square in Tikamgarh escalated into a violent clash between two groups. CCTV footage shows mutual assaults and panic after a gun was reportedly drawn. A doctor suffered a head injury, and others were hurt. Police registered cases against unidentified individuals and are investigating both sides’ complaints.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
MP Clash Between Two Groups Over Vehicle Passage Turns Violent At Mukherjee Square In Tikamgarh -- CCTV Video |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was injured after two groups clashed over a vehicle crossing dispute at Mukherjee Square in Tikamgarh on Saturday.

This minor altercation soon turned into a fight, in which the doctor's head was fractured.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Mukherjee Square, located near the new bus stand in Tikamgarh.

CCTV footage of the event surfaced on Saturday

In the CCTV footage, three people in a car are seen beating a young man. After this, people from the other side beat up the car riders. During the dispute, it also came to light that a gun was taken out of the car, which created chaos at the spot. However, people present there immediately intervened and tried to snatch the gun.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

Dr Abhishek Solanki, one of the car occupants, sustained a head injury during the scuffle; he was admitted to the District Hospital, where his Medico-Legal Case was registered. Raja Rai, a member of the opposing group, also sustained injuries and underwent a medical examination. A tense atmosphere prevailed at the District Hospital until late at night, around 11:00 PM.

Read Also
Bhopal College Rape Case: Main Accused Shot & Injured While Trying To Flee Custody After Snatching...
article-image

Following the incident, members of both factions gathered at the Kotwali police station, where a large crowd quickly assembled. The police had to struggle significantly to bring the situation under control.

Kotwali TI Ravi Bhushan Pathak stated that, based on Dr Abhishek Solanki's complaint, one of the car occupants' cases has been registered against 5-6 unidentified accused individuals.

The investigation is also underway based on the complaint filed by the opposing group, and questioning of both parties is currently ongoing.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut April 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aish Bagh, Sudama Nagar, Bank Colony & More;...
article-image

Follow us on