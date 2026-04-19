Doctor Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Parking Vehicle At Mukherjee Square In MP's Tikamgarh-- CCTV Clip Viral

MP Clash Between Two Groups Over Vehicle Passage Turns Violent At Mukherjee Square In Tikamgarh -- CCTV Video |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was injured after two groups clashed over a vehicle crossing dispute at Mukherjee Square in Tikamgarh on Saturday.

This minor altercation soon turned into a fight, in which the doctor's head was fractured.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Mukherjee Square, located near the new bus stand in Tikamgarh.

CCTV footage of the event surfaced on Saturday

In the CCTV footage, three people in a car are seen beating a young man. After this, people from the other side beat up the car riders. During the dispute, it also came to light that a gun was taken out of the car, which created chaos at the spot. However, people present there immediately intervened and tried to snatch the gun.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | Doctor Injured After Two Groups Clash Over Vehicle Crossing Dispute At Mukherjee Square In Tikamgarh#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/ymttNgLCyV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 19, 2026

Dr Abhishek Solanki, one of the car occupants, sustained a head injury during the scuffle; he was admitted to the District Hospital, where his Medico-Legal Case was registered. Raja Rai, a member of the opposing group, also sustained injuries and underwent a medical examination. A tense atmosphere prevailed at the District Hospital until late at night, around 11:00 PM.

Following the incident, members of both factions gathered at the Kotwali police station, where a large crowd quickly assembled. The police had to struggle significantly to bring the situation under control.

Kotwali TI Ravi Bhushan Pathak stated that, based on Dr Abhishek Solanki's complaint, one of the car occupants' cases has been registered against 5-6 unidentified accused individuals.

The investigation is also underway based on the complaint filed by the opposing group, and questioning of both parties is currently ongoing.