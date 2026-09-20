Diwali-Dussehra Special Trains: Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Train To Run From Oct 12; Check Schedule |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to the increased passenger traffic during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, West Central Railway has decided to operate a bi-weekly special train between Rani Kamlapati and Danapur for the convenience of passengers. A total of 22 services (11 trips in each direction) will be operated.

Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special

Train No. 01667 Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 14:25 hrs every Monday and Friday from October 12 to November 16, 2026, and arrive at Danapur at 09:15 hrs the next day. A total of 11 services will operate in this direction.

On the return journey, Train No. 01668 Danapur–Rani Kamlapati Bi-Weekly Special will depart from Danapur at 11:20 hrs every Tuesday and Saturday from October 13 to November 17, 2026, and arrive at Rani Kamlapati at 10:50 hrs the next day. A total of 11 services will operate in this direction as well.

In both directions, the special train will halt at various stations, including Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi Junction, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni Junction, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Indian Railways has introduced several special train services ahead of the festive season to manage the expected rise in passenger traffic during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. These special trains are aimed at providing additional travel options for passengers and easing the rush during the busy festive period.