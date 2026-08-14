Disturbing Video! Jharkhand Labourer Falls Off Moving Train In MP, Loses Limb; Wails In Pain Helplessly As Medical Team Arrives 30 Minutes Late

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth lost a limb after he accidentally fell off a moving train in Morena. The accident was reported near Bamnaur railway station. He had come to Madhya Pradesh to work as a labourer.

Passersby gathered and recorded the incident on their mobile phone cameras. The youth was seen crying in pain as his severed left leg bled profusely. He waited helplessly for 30 minutes before the railway medical team arrived and he was admitted to a hospital. His condition remains critical.

According to reports, the young man hails from Jharkhand and had come to work as a labourer at a factory in the Bamnaur area. He was travelling by train when he suddenly fell from the moving carriage near Bamnaur railway station. He landed near the tracks and sustained serious injuries.

Locals rush hearing screams

Locals and railway staff in the vicinity spotted the injured man after the accident. They immediately attended to him and informed the railway police. Upon receiving the information, RPF personnel Umesh Yadav and Mata Prasad Baghel arrived at the scene. The two officers provided first aid to the injured man and transported him to the district hospital for treatment.

Victim referred to Gwalior hospital

Doctors at the district hospital began treatment, but due to the severity of his condition, he was referred to Gwalior for advanced medical care. His condition is currently reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, this incident has raised questions regarding the railway's emergency medical response system. The critically injured man had to wait about 30 minutes for help. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of the arrangements for delivering immediate medical aid to injured passengers in emergency situations near railway tracks. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and the railway police are gathering facts related to the incident.