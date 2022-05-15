District Legal Services Authority slams BMC for system crash; people return without paying tax

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people returned without paying tax to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in scorching heat as its system did not work and it totally crashed during the National Lok Adalat session on Saturday.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Judge SPS Bundela said, “DLSA many times instructed BMC to get the system repaired especially for National Lok Adalat. Despite that, BMC’s system collapsed. Consequently, thousands of people could not deposit tax to BMC in the National Lok Adalat. They were in queue in the scorching heat when the temperature hovered around 44 degrees Celsius. It is the lethargic attitude of BMC.”

BMC commissioner KVS Chaudary said, “We have noted down the contact numbers and details of such people and the BMC will give them another chance to settle their outstanding on Monday. BMC will offer the same relaxation to them. It is very unfortunate on our part that the entire system collapsed and the people could not clear their outstanding tax. But we are giving them the same chance on Monday.”

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:42 AM IST