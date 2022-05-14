Bhopal: Deaflympics gold winner Gauranshi welcomed in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s 15-year-old hearing-impaired shuttler Gauranshi Sharma was welcomed at the TT Nagar stadium on Saturday on her return with a gold win at Brazil’s Summer Deaflympics.

She had won a badminton team gold representing the country at the Summer Deaflympics in Brazil on May 5. She was welcomed with flowers and bouquets. She met director of sports and youth welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta who congratulated her on her achievement.

Gauranshi’s former coach Rashmi said she had a distinct talent despite her disability, that she never let come her way. Gauranshi won the Second World Deaf Championship in China in 2019. She then went to Gwalior Badminton Academy for higher training.

She is representing Madhya Pradesh State Badminton Academy at present. Gauranshi’s parents too are speech and hearing impaired. Spotted first by sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Gauranshi was selected as a future medal prospect at a time when no one had any confidence in her to win a medal. She was just seven when she started playing. She is now 15 and in class 10.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:37 PM IST