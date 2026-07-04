District Hospitals Lack Oncologists And Basic Cancer Treatment Facilities | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most district hospitals neither have oncologists nor basic cancer treatment facilities like radiation therapy machines. National Health Mission (NHM) had announced the installation of machines in district hospitals across the state for the basic treatment of cancer patients identified during screening at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

Under the Central government's plan, Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screening is carried out at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) through a free, comprehensive screening programme for five major conditions - hypertension, diabetes, and cancers of the oral cavity, breast and cervix. The NHM monitors the entire programme in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, "We do not have any oncologist or other facilities for the treatment of cancer patients at JP Hospital (district hospital). We have raised the issue with higher-ups in this regard."

Dr Navin Kothari, civil surgeon, District Hospital, Jabalpur, said, "The district hospital does not have radiation therapy facilities for cancer patients.

NHM has not provided facilities or machines for the treatment of cancer patients. There must be basic treatment facilities for those who have been screened at AAMs and have initial symptoms of cancer."

Federation of All India Medical Association spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, "In Madhya Pradesh, the condition of district hospitals, which are supposed to be the sole healthcare providers in districts, is pathetic.

They lack even basic treatment facilities in several areas. In the case of cancer, the health department as well as the NHM should ensure the posting of oncologists and provide basic treatment facilities such as radiation therapy for cancer patients."