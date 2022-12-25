Disproportionate assets case: 4 years RI, Rs 65 lakh fine to ex-Railway head clerk 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI special court has sentenced Railway head clerk to four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case on Saturday. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 65 lakh on the convict.

Ghanshyam Singh Rajput, the then head clerk, at office of the commercial divisional manager, West-Central Railway, Bhopal, and his wife Sandhya Singh were held guilty in a corruption case, said CBI public prosecutor Manphul Vishnoi. According to the CBI, a case was registered against Rajput on February 28, 2007 for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. CBI had recovered documents of 137 Benami properties of Rohit Society from Rahput’s residence. Rajput had created assets during his posting at DRM, Jhansi and DRM, Bhopal between September 26, 1995 and March 01, 2007. The clerk was suspended after the case was filed against him.

After investigation, the CBI had filed a charge sheet before the Court Special Judge, CBI Bhopal in 2008. In all 60 witnesses were examined by the prosecution and eight witnesses by defense lawyer.

Punishment awarded to corrupt babu

* 4-Yr-RT and Rs 65L fine under Section 13(2), Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

* 1 year simple imprisonment in case of non-payment of fine.

Sentence to Shandhya Rajput

* 1 year RI to Sandhya Singh, wife of Ghanshyam Singh, under Section 109 of IPC and Section 13(2), Section 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Rs 5,000/ fine and 3 months imprisonment in case of non-payment of fine.