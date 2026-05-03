Displaced Families Allege Missing Belongings In Shyamla Hills Eviction Drive | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 25 families evicted from the settlement behind Manas Bhavan in Shyamla Hills and relocated to Malikhedi have alleged that several of their belongings went missing during the displacement process. Residents claimed the administration blocked all access and built a wall at the main alley to prevent them from recovering items.

Many families claim they received damaged items, while others say key possessions, including wardrobes, were never returned. Reports of missing jewellery and essential documents have further deepened their distress.

On Sunday, several families attempted to revisit their former homes to search for belongings buried under debris. However, they were denied entry after the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the main alley with a solid wall and deployed over 20 police personnel at entry points.

Affected families say their biggest concern is the loss of crucial documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ration cards, bank passbooks and educational records. Without these, they fear difficulties in accessing government schemes and managing daily needs.

Wardrobes missing, lockers broken

Residents narrated instances of loss and damage. Chhaya Singh alleged that two wardrobes containing clothes and essentials for her family are missing.

We were evicted so suddenly that we couldn t save anything. Now even our documents are untraceable, she said. Another resident, Kamruzzama, claimed that his wardrobe locker was broken open. He reported losing around Rs 35,000 in cash, gold ornaments weighing over four tolas, silver anklets and important documents.

Official Statement

Issues will be addressed today

Speaking with the Free Press, SDM Deepak Pandey said that all concerns will be addressed on Monday, and those who want to find and take away their belongings will be allowed to enter the site.