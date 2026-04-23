Dismissed Education Department Staffer Arrested In MP Vidhan Sabha Job Scam | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shyamla Hills police on Thursday arrested a dismissed school education department employee, identified as Monu alias Manvendra Tomar, who allegedly defrauded three young men by promising them lucrative jobs at the State Legislative Assembly using forged documents.

The scam was exposed when the victims attempted to enter the Assembly premises for their scheduled joining. They were intercepted by security personnel who identified their identity cards as counterfeit. Following a formal complaint, police arrested the suspect and obtained a two-day remand for further interrogation.

Neelam Patwa, the in-charge at Shyamla Hills police station, said investigations revealed that Tomar was previously employed in the education department under a compassionate appointment but was dismissed from service some time ago.

The primary complainant, Vishal Yadav, said he had known Tomar for approximately four years, during which the accused portrayed himself as a person of high influence. Tomar allegedly lured Vishal, Arbaaz Khan and Ghanshyam Yadav with the promise of Assembly jobs carrying a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. A deal was finalised at Rs 1.70 lakh per candidate, and Tomar collected an advance of Rs 50,000 from each victim.

Forged appointment letters The accused provided the victims with counterfeit entry badges and appointment letters, setting the joining date for April 21. On the appointed day, Tomar instructed the victims to meet near Mata Mandir before escorting them to the Vidhan Sabha.

The plan collapsed at the entrance gate when security officials subjected the IDs to rigorous verification, confirming the documents were entirely fraudulent. Realising they had been duped, the victims confronted Tomar and approached the Shyamla Hills police station. Acting on the complaint, police apprehended the accused, who has since been produced in court and taken into custody.

The Deception: Tomar allegedly promised three youths high-paying jobs at the State Legislative Assembly.

The Financials: The accused finalized deals at Rs 1.70 lakh per candidate, collecting an advance of Rs 50,000 from each victim by promising a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.