Disenchanted MP Cops: Many 1996 Batch SPS Officers To Retire Without Promotion To DIG Rank

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of direct recruits to the State Police Service (SPS) and promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) subsequently will retire without attaining the rank of even a DIG.

Normally, Regular Recruit SPS officers can expect to reach up to the rank of IG, after elevation to the IPS. However, due to discrepancies in allotment of their cadre-year, many will have to say goodbye to their service at the rank of SP, despite serving for 34 years.

SPS officers of the 1996 batch were recently promoted to the IPS. All of them have been allotted the year 2016 in the all-India service. They were elevated to the IPS after completing 20 years in the SPS. They will now have to serve in the SP rank for 14 years i.e. till 2029. They will be promoted to the DIG rank earliest on January 1, 2030. That means they will become DIGs six years after their elevation to the IPS. But the problem is that most of them would either have retired or would be close to retirement by that time.

Sunil Tiwari, Sanjeev Kanchan, Rai Singh Narwaria, Ramsharan Prajapati, Rajesh Vyas, Padma Vilochan Shukla, Vinod Kumar Singh, Dr Sanjay Kumar Agarwal and Arun Pande won't be able to become DIGs as they would retire before December 31, 2029. Narwaria is presently posted as SP of Niwadi while Vyas, Shukla and Singh are SPs of Alirajpur, Jhabua and Agar-Malwa respectively.

Chhindwara SP Manish Khatri will be DIG for seven months, Indore (Rural) SP Sunil Kumar Mehta for six months, Mauganj SP Virendra Jain for two month and SSunder Singh Kanesh, DCP, Bhopal for five months.

Had these officers been allotted the years 2014 or 2015, they would have been able to retire as DIGs after serving for a decent period of time.